Arcia’s homer lifts Brewers over Mariners



Jun 27, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia (3) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run-home run against the Seattle Mariners at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports Jun 27, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia (3) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run-home run against the Seattle Mariners at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

June 27, 2019

Orlando Arcia hit a three-run homer as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the visiting Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Thursday afternoon to salvage the finale of a three-game interleague series.

The Brewers ended the Mariners’ three-game winning streak.

Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson (4-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Milwaukee left-hander Josh Hader retired the side in order in each of the final two innings, striking out three, to earn his 19th save of the season.

Mariners right-hander Mike Leake (7-7) went six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. He walked one and struck out five.

The Brewers broke a scoreless tie with a four-run fourth.

Ryan Braun led off by grounding a single into center field, and Eric Thames followed with a double to left, sending Braun to third. With one out, the Mariners intentionally walked Travis Shaw to load the bases for Anderson. The pitcher put down a sacrifice bunt on the first pitch to drive in Braun and advance the other runners.

Arcia, batting ninth, hit the next pitch over the right-field wall for a three-run homer to make it 4-0.

The Mariners cut their deficit in half by scoring twice in the sixth.

With one out, Domingo Santana hit a fly ball into the right-field corner that was dropped by outfielder Christian Yelich for a two-base error. Daniel Vogelbach then lined a run-scoring double to right, ending Anderson’s afternoon. Right-hander Matt Albers came on and was greeted with a run-scoring double by Tim Beckham, but Albers was able to get out of the inning without any further damage.

Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with a right thumb injury. Cain flew to Los Angeles earlier this week to receive a cryotherapy treatment and cortisone injection at the base of the thumb to ease his pain. Cain went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Thames went 2 for 4 with two doubles, with Braun and Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, also getting two hits for the Brewers.

–Field Level Media