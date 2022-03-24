Apple’s iCloud and iMessage suffering some outages – Downdetector



FILE PHOTO: Silhouette of mobile user is seen next to a screen projection of Apple logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Silhouette of mobile user is seen next to a screen projection of Apple logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 24, 2022

(Reuters) – Apple Inc’s iCloud and iMessage faced outages on Thursday, according to Downdetector.com, marking the third time Apple’s services were disrupted this week.

At 4.50 p.m. ET, there were 1,116 outage reports for iMessage. Nearly 278 users also reported issues with iCloud, according to the website.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)