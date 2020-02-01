Apple to shut down all official stores in Chinese mainland due to virus outbreak



February 1, 2020

(Reuters) – Apple Inc on Saturday said it has decided to shut down all of its official stores in mainland China until Feb 9., as fears over the coronavirus outbreak mounted and the death toll more than doubled to over 250 from a week ago.

Apple did not immediately respond to further request for comment.

