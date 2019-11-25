Apple to expand operations in India: IT minister



FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday Apple Inc would expand its operations in the country and the iPhone maker’s supplier Salcomp would make components at a plant near Chennai in southern India.

Salcomp will invest 20 billion rupees ($278.67 million) over the next five years to make chargers and other components at the plant and the move will also create 10,000 jobs, Prasad said.

Apple’s phones made in India will also be exported, he said, adding that exports of mobile phones and components from the country would be worth $1.6 billion each this year.

