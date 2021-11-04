Apple to drop customer mask requirement at many U.S. stores – Bloomberg News



FILE PHOTO: Customers wait in line outside an Apple Store to pick up Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Customers wait in line outside an Apple Store to pick up Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

November 4, 2021

(Reuters) – Apple Inc will remove its mask mandate for customers at many U.S. retail stores from Friday as COVID-19 cases decline, Bloomberg News reported.

More than 100 of the company’s about 270 stores across the country will scrap the requirement, with more stores adopting it gradually, the report said on Thursday, citing an internal memo to Apple retail employees.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus had previously prompted many tech companies, including Facebook Inc, Google and Microsoft Corp, to tighten their defenses.

The mask mandate will continue for Apple’s retail employees, the report added.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)