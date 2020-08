August 17, 2020

(Reuters) – Apple Inc <AAPL.O> will terminate all of Epic Games’ developer accounts and cut it off from its development tools starting Aug. 28, the videogame maker said on Monday.

The creator of “Fortnite” said it has asked the court for a temporary restraining order and a long-term injunction against the move.

