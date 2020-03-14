Apple to close retail stores outside Greater China until March 27



FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask walks past an Apple store in an upmarket shopping district in Beijing as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask walks past an Apple store in an upmarket shopping district in Beijing as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

March 14, 2020

(Reuters) – Apple Inc said late on Friday it will close all its retail stores outside Greater China until March 27, to minimize risk of coronavirus transmission.

“We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27,” Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a letter https://apple.co/2w768jZ posted on the company’s website.

“In all of our offices, we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China,” he added. “That means team members should work remotely if their job allows.”

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)