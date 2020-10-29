Trending

Apple temporarily closes 17 out of 20 French stores amid fresh lockdown measures

Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris
FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

October 29, 2020

(Reuters) – Apple Inc will temporarily close 17 out of 20 stores in France starting Oct. 30, as the country goes into a fresh one-month lockdown amid resurgence of coronavirus cases, the company’s website showed.

Apple’s Opéra store in Paris, Les Quatre Temps store in Puteaux and Rosny 2 store in Rosny-Sous-Bois, will remain open, the company’s website showed.

The company’s 15 stores in Germany will remain open, according to its website.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has been refiled to fix syntax in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE