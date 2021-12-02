Apple tells suppliers demand for iPhone 13 lineup has weakened – Bloomberg News



FILE PHOTO: Apple's iPhone 13 models are pictured at an Apple Store on the day the new Apple iPhone 13 series goes on sale, in Beijing, China September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins FILE PHOTO: Apple's iPhone 13 models are pictured at an Apple Store on the day the new Apple iPhone 13 series goes on sale, in Beijing, China September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) – Apple Inc has told its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has slowed, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, signaling that some consumers have decided against trying to get the hard-to-find item.

