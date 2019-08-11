Apple supplier AMS makes 38.50 euros/share takeover offer for Germany’s Osram



FILE PHOTO: CEO of lamp manufacturer Osram Olaf Berlien poses during the opening of the company 'World of light' showroom in Munich, Germany, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo FILE PHOTO: CEO of lamp manufacturer Osram Olaf Berlien poses during the opening of the company 'World of light' showroom in Munich, Germany, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

August 11, 2019

(Reuters) – Apple supplier AMS AG <AMS.VI> <AMS.S> said it has made an all-cash takeover offer for German lighting group Osram Licht AG <OSRn.DE> at an offer price of 38.5 euros per share.

The offer values the German company at an enterprise value of 4.3 billion euros ($4.8 billion), AMS said on Sunday.

($1 = 0.8929 euros)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)