Apple supplier AMS makes 38.50 euros/share takeover offer for Germany’s Osram

FILE PHOTO: CEO of lamp manufacturer Osram Olaf Berlien poses during the opening of the company 'World of light' showroom in Munich, Germany, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo
August 11, 2019
(Reuters) – Apple supplier AMS AG <AMS.VI> <AMS.S> said it has made an all-cash takeover offer for German lighting group Osram Licht AG <OSRn.DE> at an offer price of 38.5 euros per share.
The offer values the German company at an enterprise value of 4.3 billion euros ($4.8 billion), AMS said on Sunday.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)