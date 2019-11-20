Apple starts construction of new campus in Texas



FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) – Apple Inc said on Wednesday it had started construction of a new campus in Austin, Texas, beside its existing facility where it makes the new MacBook Pro laptops.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is set to give a tour of the Texas factory to U.S. President Donald Trump later on Wednesday.

The new $1 billion, 3-million-square-foot campus will initially house 5,000 employees, with the capacity to grow to 15,000, and is expected to open in 2022, Apple said.

Apple currently employs about 7,000 employees in Austin.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)