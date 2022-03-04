Apple shareholders vote in favor of CEO Cook’s annual compensation

Trending

(Reuters) – Apple Inc shareholders approved Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s annual compensation in a virtual meeting on Friday, rejecting some investor concerns over the magnitude of his equity award.

Cook, who took the helm in 2011, last year received a compensation package with a total value of $98.7 million, a sum 1,447 times that of the average employee, thanks to a stock grant as part of a long-term equity plan.

He earned $14.8 million a year earlier.

