Apple refuses request to unlock Pensacola shooting suspect’s iPhone

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:42 PM PT — Thursday, January 16, 2020

The Department of Justice and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are turning up the heat on Apple. The company is refusing the government’s request to unlock iPhones used by a Saudi air cadet, who killed three sailors last month.

The domestic terror attack left three dead and eight injured at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Investigators have been trying to access the shooter’s two iPhones, which were left at the scene. However, both devices are locked and encrypted, making it impossible to retrieve data.

“It is very important for us to know with whom and about what the shooter was communicating before he died. We have asked Apple for their help in unlocking the shooter’s phones. So far, Apple has not given any substantive assistance.” – William Barr, United States Attorney General

On Tuesday, President Trump called out the company and said Apple needs to “step up to the plate” to help our country.

We are helping Apple all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues, and yet they refuse to unlock phones used by killers, drug dealers and other violent criminal elements. They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2020

In a statement, the tech giant said they “reject the characterization that Apple had not provided substantive assistance in the Pensacola investigation.” The company said they work around the clock when law enforcement requests their assistance.

However, Apple is not budging when it comes to encryption. They added, “We feel strongly encryption is vital to protecting our country and our users’ data.”

This is not the first time Apple and federal law enforcement have been at odds over users’ privacy. In 2015, the company defied a court order to help the FBI unlock an iPhone, which belonged to the San Bernardino mass shooter. Apple’s refusal led the FBI to work with a private company to unlock the phone instead.

Attorney General Barr said the Trump administration is considering drafting new legislation, which would give law enforcement access to encrypted phones in special cases like these.

“This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that the public be able to get access to digital evidence once it has obtained a court order based on probable cause,” he said. “We call on Apple and other technology companies to help us find a solution, so that we can better protect the lives of American people and prevent future attacks.”

Tech experts and legal analysts agreed encryption is a complicated issue and will likely be debated for years to come.