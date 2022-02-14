Apple given fourth Dutch fine in App Store dispute



FILE PHOTO: Logo at an Apple store in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Logo at an Apple store in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch antitrust watchdog fined Apple 5 million euros ($5.7 million) on Monday, its fourth such fine for failing to allow software application makers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods for dating apps on the App Store.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has been levying weekly fines of 5 million euros on Apple since the company missed a Jan. 15 deadline to make changes ordered by the watchdog.

($1 = 0.8844 euros)

