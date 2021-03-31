Trending

AOC: Term ‘surge’ invokes militaristic frame, pushes white supremacy

A child rests its head on a table as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer processes migrants after they crossed into the U.S., early Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Roma, Texas. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:43 AM PT – Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is taking heat for condemning the use of the term “surge” when discussing the influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

On Tuesday night via Instagram live, Ocasio-Cortez raised eyebrows when she said anybody who uses the term “surge” is trying to invoke a “militaristic frame.”

The Democrat’s commens came despite border officials using the term and the White House itself given the amount of illegal immigrants attempting to cross into the U.S. is higher than usual. Nonetheless, Ocasio-Cortez said using the term “surge” pushes white supremacy.

Despite her ramblings about concerns for unaccompanied children, the New York lawmaker has yet to visit the southern border herself.

