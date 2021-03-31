AOC: Term ‘surge’ invokes militaristic frame, pushes white supremacy

OAN Newsroom

Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is taking heat for condemning the use of the term “surge” when discussing the influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

On Tuesday night via Instagram live, Ocasio-Cortez raised eyebrows when she said anybody who uses the term “surge” is trying to invoke a “militaristic frame.”

The Democrat’s commens came despite border officials using the term and the White House itself given the amount of illegal immigrants attempting to cross into the U.S. is higher than usual. Nonetheless, Ocasio-Cortez said using the term “surge” pushes white supremacy.

Just a video of @AOC flipping on the border crisis that @JoeBiden created: pic.twitter.com/YBxd2CTWVL — Ryann McEnany (@RyannMcEnany) March 31, 2021

Despite her ramblings about concerns for unaccompanied children, the New York lawmaker has yet to visit the southern border herself.