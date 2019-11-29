Trending

AOC slams Pete Buttigieg for using ‘Republican’ talking points

File – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. is pictured in Washington. (Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:25 PM PT — Friday, November 29, 2019

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently slammed Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg for using Republican talking points. On Twitter Thursday, she attacked the Indiana mayor for comments he made about tuition-free public college.

The New York lawmaker dismissed the candidate’s points as “Republican” and therefore irrelevant to a Democrat presidential race. This comes after Buttigieg recently released a campaign ad in Iowa criticizing free college tuition for all as too radical.

The ad followed candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who have released plans for tuition free public college and student loan debt forgiveness.

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Denison, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

