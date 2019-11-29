AOC slams Pete Buttigieg for using ‘Republican’ talking points

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:25 PM PT — Friday, November 29, 2019

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently slammed Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg for using Republican talking points. On Twitter Thursday, she attacked the Indiana mayor for comments he made about tuition-free public college.

The New York lawmaker dismissed the candidate’s points as “Republican” and therefore irrelevant to a Democrat presidential race. This comes after Buttigieg recently released a campaign ad in Iowa criticizing free college tuition for all as too radical.

This is a GOP talking point used to dismantle public systems, & it’s sad to see a Dem candidate adopt it. Let’s talk about why Republicans are wrong on this. Just like rich kids can attend public school, they should be able to attend tuition-free public college. Here’s why. https://t.co/pWprP0qrhG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 29, 2019

The ad followed candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who have released plans for tuition free public college and student loan debt forgiveness.