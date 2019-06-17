AOC: Joe Biden makes female voters uncomfortable, Clinton got a ‘pass’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:21 AM PT — Monday, June 17, 2019

According to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, female voters are uncomfortable with the prospect of Joe Biden being the 2020 Democrat nominee.

In an interview with ABC over the weekend, the New York lawmaker said the former vice president has not gained the support of half of the nation’s voters. This comes amid bipartisan scrutiny of multiple “inappropriate touching” claims against Biden.

Ocasio-Cortez also took aim at former president Bill Clinton by claiming he got a “pass” from the Democrat Party:

“When it comes to President Clinton, I think that it’s not just Democrats. I think that we have historically — from Anita Hill to the president today — I think that woman have historical bared a lot of difficulty, adversity in the workplace.”

However, Ocasio-Cortez said if Biden does become the nominee, she would back him in the general election.