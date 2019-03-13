AOC, Cory Booker quick to politicize the terror attack at New Zealand mosques

OAN Newsroom

On one of New Zealand’s darkest days, freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quickly took to Twitter to fire off her thoughts about the incident.

In a post Ocasio-Cortez wrote “at first I thought of saying, imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.” She then listed American places of worship which have experienced such shootings. She specifically listed Charleston, Pittsburgh and Sutherland Springs.

Ocasio-Cortez ended the tweet by asking, “what good are thoughts and prayers when they don’t keep our pews safe?”

Her controversial comments are creating a social media firestorm, with many blasting her for the insensitive remarks. However, Ocasio-Cortez didn’t stop there. Later she attempted to clarify her comments by saying “thoughts and prayers” refers to the National Rifle Association’s phrase used to deflect conversation away from policy change” during such tragedies.

Meanwhile, her Democrat colleague in the Senate — Cory Booker — also chimed in. The 2020 presidential candidate pointed his finger at big tech companies and their responsibility to take down hate speech. The gunman reportedly live streamed the massacre online.

“I don’t care about your profits, when it comes to the values the safety, security, the decency, tech companies have the obligation to do the right thing,” stated Booker.

While Booker did take to Twitter to say he is sickened by the attack targeting Muslims at prayer, he seemed to use the opportunity to challenge tech corporations. This is something that 2020 Democrats seem eager to do in their campaigns.

Many critics are slamming these Democrats, who they say are using such a tragic event to make a political point.