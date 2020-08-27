ANZ Group names Optus’ Paul O’Sullivan as new chairman

August 27, 2020

(Reuters) – Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd <ANZ.AX> on Thursday named Paul O’Sullivan, the current chair of Singapore Telecommunications-owned <STEL.SI> Optus, to succeed its Chairman David Gonski, who would retire in October.

Gonski, who has been ANZ chairman since 2014, would leave after finalisation of the lender’s full-year results, the bank said.

O’Sullivan currently serves on the board of Australian soft-drink bottler Coca-Cola Amatil <CCL.AX> and has previously held senior roles at Singapore Telecommunications, including the chief executive of its Optus division.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)