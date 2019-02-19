Trending

ANZ drops some fees in response to scathing banks inquiry

The logo of the Australia New Zealand Bank Group (ANZ) is displayed on their main office building in Melbourne, Australia
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Australia New Zealand Bank Group (ANZ) is displayed on their main office building in Melbourne, Australia, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

February 19, 2019

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said it would make 16 changes to its business, including dropping default charges on drought-hit farmers, in response to the recommendations of a scathing inquiry into the financial sector.

Australia’s fourth-largest bank by assets said it will also drop dishonour fees from pensioners’ accounts and behave as a model litigant in cases involving small businesses, among other changes. The lender did not say whether the moves would have a financial impact.

A powerful inquiry into Australia’s finance sector, called a Royal Commission, found widespread misconduct and poor treatment of customers driven by greed, but did not recommend any structural changes to the industry.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Leslie Adler)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE