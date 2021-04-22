Antonio Brown settles lawsuit with ex-trainer



FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Super Bowl LV - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antonio Brown celebrates scoring their third touchdown REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

April 22, 2021

Antonio Brown has settled the civil dispute with his former trainer who had accused the wide receiver of sexual assault, both sides announced Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed.

Currently a free agent, Brown is expected to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soon now that he’s clear of the lawsuit, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit against Brown in September 2019, accusing Brown of sexual assault and rape on three different occasions in 2017 and 2018. The accusations led to the New England Patriots releasing Brown.

The NFL investigated Taylor’s allegations. Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy. He signed with the Bucs ahead of their Week 9 game.

A statement attributed to both Alana Burstyn, founder and owner of OFM, the sports management firm representing Brown, and David Haas, attorney for Taylor, said “the dispute was resolved.”

“Recently, they were involved in aggressive litigation,” read the statement. “Having reflected on their relationship, both feel that the time has come to move on. … The dispute is resolved and they wish each other great continued success.”

Brown reportedly turned down a $2 million settlement before the suit was filed in 2019.

Brown, 32, is one of the few Tampa players yet to be re-signed from the Bucs’ title run last season.

In eight games (four starts) with the Bucs last season, the four-time All-Pro hauled in 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns. He caught eight passes in the playoffs, including a touchdown pass during the 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

(Field Level Media)