Antifa protesters clash with Trump supporters in Calif.

San Diego police clash with protesters after a gathering was declared an unlawful assembly, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in San Diego. Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:30 PM  PT – Sunday, January 10, 2021

Antifa members and BLM protesters clashed with Trump supporters during a patriot march in San Diego, California.

Police in Pacific Beach, California ordered demonstrators to leave the area after violent counter-protesters clashed with supporters of President Trump.

On Saturday, a peaceful rally for the President turned violent when alleged Antifa-members showed up to interrupt the group. The event was dubbed a “patriot march,” and its purpose was to stand up for the American republic, Constitution and freedom.

However, counter-demonstrators showed up wearing all black with some holding sticks or bats, which aggravated the scene.

Trump supporters gather in Pacific Beach for a “Patriot March” and are met by counter-protesters Saturday Jan. 9, 2021 in San Diego. Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence. (Gary Robbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

At one point, at least one alleged Antifa member even sprayed chemicals in a person’s face. Dozens of patrol cars arrived at the scene while officers in riot gear formed two lines to separate the two groups.

Many local business owners were anxious about the potential damage done to their buildings as many watched the violence from indoors.

Passers-by were also shaken up.

“Down by the boardwalk, you can see them with all their flags,” one passer-by stated. “They’re blocking the boardwalk. You know, people are just out there trying to enjoy their Saturday afternoon.”

TOPSHOT – Counter-protesters spray pepper spray as they clash with people during a “Patriot March” demonstration in support of President Trump on January 9, 2021 in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The San Diego Police Department broke up multiple altercations over the course of the evening. They declared the gathering an “unlawful assembly.” Officers stated they will always facilitate “peaceful protests,” but no acts of violence will be tolerated.

