Antifa protesters clash with Trump supporters in Calif.

Antifa members and BLM protesters clashed with Trump supporters during a patriot march in San Diego, California.

Police in Pacific Beach, California ordered demonstrators to leave the area after violent counter-protesters clashed with supporters of President Trump.

On Saturday, a peaceful rally for the President turned violent when alleged Antifa-members showed up to interrupt the group. The event was dubbed a “patriot march,” and its purpose was to stand up for the American republic, Constitution and freedom.

Rocks & bottles are being thrown at officers. Pepper spray (OC) from the crowd is being sprayed towards officers. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 9, 2021

However, counter-demonstrators showed up wearing all black with some holding sticks or bats, which aggravated the scene.

At one point, at least one alleged Antifa member even sprayed chemicals in a person’s face. Dozens of patrol cars arrived at the scene while officers in riot gear formed two lines to separate the two groups.

San Diego police say protesters are throwing rocks and bottles at officers who are trying to break up the protest in Pacific Beach. Live video, updates: https://t.co/St1K6V0KN2 — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) January 9, 2021

Many local business owners were anxious about the potential damage done to their buildings as many watched the violence from indoors.

Passers-by were also shaken up.

“Down by the boardwalk, you can see them with all their flags,” one passer-by stated. “They’re blocking the boardwalk. You know, people are just out there trying to enjoy their Saturday afternoon.”

The San Diego Police Department broke up multiple altercations over the course of the evening. They declared the gathering an “unlawful assembly.” Officers stated they will always facilitate “peaceful protests,” but no acts of violence will be tolerated.

