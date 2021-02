OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:24 AM PT – Friday, February 19, 2021

There’s a new development in the case of John Earle Sullivan, the Antifa supporting militant who was arrested and charged for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

One America’s Jack Posobiec has the latest.

