Antifa members clash with groups during Demand Free Speech rally

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT – Sat. July 6, 2019

A rally meant to protest the recent banning of conservative figures from social media, turns hostile after Antifa members begin clashing with police.

Reports said the Demand Free Speech rally began in Washington D.C. Saturday at the Capitol’s freedom plaza.

The display was meant defend the first amendment, in response to social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook recently suspending and limiting conservative voices.

The protest took a turn after a handful of Antifa members wearing all black, helmets, and masks began side stepping and charging police barricades and clashing with other groups.