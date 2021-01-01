Antifa, BLM vandalize ICE building, burn original Starbucks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:05 PM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

Across the U.S., left-wing groups ‘Antifa’ and ‘BLM’ are continuing to disrupt public order following the inauguration of Joe Biden.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he expects Democrat lawmakers to condemn the latest looting and rioting in Oregon and Washington State.

As the sun sets 3 days after rioting/burning/looting began in Portland & Seattle I’m still waiting for Pres Biden &other leading Democrats to condemn these outrageous acts. Are they willing to condemn anarchist/Antifa violence?? I’ve condemned violence from both sides — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 22, 2021

The senator referred to reports by law enforcement in those states. He said hundreds of far-left activists attacked federal buildings and burnt the original ‘Starbucks.’

Press Release: Vandalism Suspect Fights with Officers

Link: https://t.co/B3MGZqBgk3 pic.twitter.com/WduPHRyhuG — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 24, 2021

There were two #antifa riots in Portland on Inauguration Day. The evening riot outside the @ICEgov resulted in 7 arrests. Around 150 antifa came in riot gear & brandished batons & rocks. Police seized guns, batons & knives from rioters. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/XWU0f5rAKG pic.twitter.com/OXDFN0azh5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 23, 2021

Democrats have been quiet on those attacks while condemning Republicans for protests in Washington D.C. on January 6. At least 20 people were arrested during those riots.