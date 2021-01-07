Antifa activist who posed as Trump supporter arrested

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:15 PM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

John Earle Sullivan — who is a supporter of Antifa, BLM and the leader of Insurgence USA — is arrested and indicted in Utah.

ARRESTED: John Earle Sullivan of UT, leader of Insurgence USA, through which he organizes protests.

Prosecutors says he was the Capitol riot leading a chant: “it’s time for a revolution.” Video shows him say: “we about to burn this shit down…we got to rip Trump out of office” pic.twitter.com/4KWuDU1BEP — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021

His arrest came after he was caught on video instigating violence on Capitol Hill and admitting that he posed as a Trump supporter during the demonstration on January 6.

“I’m gonna wear a Trump hat, I’m gonna wear a Trump hat,” Sullivan said. “I bought one today, I was wearing a Trump hat at the last rally during the day time.”

Here is anarchist John Sullivan bragging about wearing a MAGA hat to infiltrate Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/2g14Je6tmQ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2021

Resurfaced videos — filmed by Sullivan himself — show that he was an active participant in clashes at the U.S. Capitol. The far-left activist even broke a window during the protest and admits it’s not the first time he’s posed as someone else.

Anarchist John Sullivan was just arrested for rioting in the US Capitol. Evidence shows him agitating the crowd and inciting violence. https://t.co/4dsh8ivgka https://t.co/jjkM0NsW29 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2021

“Oh yeah I was just ‘a journalist,'” Sullivan stated in a video he recorded of himself. “But I use that all the time: ‘Yeah I’m just a journalist, I’m here recording, I got my camera on my shoulder.'”

Listen to Antifa supporter John Sullivan on this video It sounds like he planned in advance to storm the Capitol https://t.co/FYUidQetEu — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 15, 2021

On Thursday, Sullivan was arrested in Provo, Utah. He faces several charges including ‘civil disorder’ and ‘violent entry’ or ‘disorderly conduct.’ He was previously arrested on July 13 for ‘rioting’ and ‘criminal mischief’ based on his activities at the June 30 protest, in which a civilian was shot and injured.

These are the types of things Insurgence USA posted even before CNN brought their founder on as a guest pic.twitter.com/X36aN2s9bF — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2021

That case is still pending.

