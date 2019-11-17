Anti-government protests in Georgia after electoral reform fails

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:15 PM PT — Sunday, November 17, 2019

Anti-government protests broke out in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia over a failed electoral reform. At least 20,000 people took to the streets of Tbilisi on Sunday to denounce the growing influence of the Russian government in their country.

“This is our peaceful, nonviolent demonstration against this regime,” stated opposition party member Giorgi Baramidze. “We are sure no government, no regime, can win against the people.”

It’s been a turbulent few months in Georgia- another round of protests has broken out after the parliament failed to adopt a measure to shift the body to full proportional representation https://t.co/0doriNEwuR — Nina Jankowicz (@wiczipedia) November 18, 2019

Protesters carried the flags of Georgia and the EU, calling on the government to uphold sovereignty of their country.

“Our demands are the same: free elections with a proportional system, resignation of the government of Georgia — Prime Minister Gakharia — and new administration of the central election committee,” explained United National Movement member Khatia Dekanoidze.

Demonstrators are urging the government to respect the achievements of the Rose Revolution back in 2003 and ensure the integrity of the nation’s electoral system.

Georgian, EU, US, NATO and Ukrainian flags dominating #TbilisiProtests today. This is going to be the largest anti-government protest in #Georgia since 2012. All the opposition parties and social movements are united against Georgian Dream party and Bidzina #Ivanishvili. pic.twitter.com/BNvvr1Qxlq — Giorgi Tabagari (@Tabagari) November 17, 2019

The government said the proposed reform would put ruling party Georgian Dream at a disadvantage and put Georgia on course to enter the EU.