Anthem raises 2021 profit forecast after Q3 beat



FILE PHOTO: The office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas FILE PHOTO: The office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

October 20, 2021

(Reuters) – Anthem Inc on Wednesday raised its profit outlook for 2021 after the second-largest health U.S. insurer beat third-quarter profit estimates.

Excluding special items, Anthem earned $6.79 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, ahead of the average analyst estimate of $6.37.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)