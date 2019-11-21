Another Texas county designates itself as Second Amendment sanctuary county

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:18 AM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

While Democrat lawmakers continue to push for stricter gun laws, certain U.S. counties are taking a stronger stance to protect Second Amendment rights. One of communities is Wood County, Texas where commissioners have officially declared the county as a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

The new status was approved unanimously in a meeting Tuesday. Under this status, the county’s money and resources will no longer be spent on laws which infringe on a person’s right to own a gun. According to Wood County Sheriff Tom Castloo, officials do not want to confiscate guns from citizens when they have the right to own them.

“The issue is not the guns, the issues is the people operating the gun,” said the sheriff. “It’s the lack of sensibilities and what we want to do is, we want to make sure that there’s no knee-jerk reactions made to remove people from their guns.”

Several other counties are being declared “safe havens” for gun owners, including 11 in Texas alone. Counties in Virginia, Florida, and Arizona also declared the sanctuary status this month.