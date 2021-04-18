Another riot declared in Portland, Ore.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:50 AM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Another riot was declared in Portland, Oregon as fires were lit outside businesses, including an Apple store.

Damage at the Apple Store pic.twitter.com/RDGIlSUOmS — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 17, 2021

Police reported a group of several hundred marched through downtown Friday night “vandalizing and looting.”

This particular riot followed the police-involved shooting of a man who was reportedly pointing a gun in a Portland park.

“The officers arrived and they contacted a person in the park related to this call,” Deputy Chief Chris Davis of the Portland Police Bureau stated. “At some point during this interaction, both less lethal and lethal force were deployed by the officers.”

Friday marked the third time in five days a riot has been declared in Portland, as unrest continues across the country.

MORE NEWS: White House Alleges Consequences For Harm To Navalny