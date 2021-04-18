Trending

Another riot declared in Portland, Ore.

In this photo released by Portland Police Bureau, Portland police line up outside of the Penumbra Kelly Building in downtown Portland, Ore.,Monday, April 12, 2021. Police say a demonstration protesting the police killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota turned into a riot, with some in the crowd throwing rocks and other projectiles at officers.(Portland Police Bureau via AP)

In this photo released by Portland Police Bureau, Portland police lined up outside of the Penumbra Kelly Building in downtown Portland, Ore., Monday, April 12, 2021. (Portland Police Bureau via AP)

UPDATED 10:50 AM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Another riot was declared in Portland, Oregon as fires were lit outside businesses, including an Apple store.

Police reported a group of several hundred marched through downtown Friday night “vandalizing and looting.”

This particular riot followed the police-involved shooting of a man who was reportedly pointing a gun in a Portland park.

“The officers arrived and they contacted a person in the park related to this call,” Deputy Chief Chris Davis of the Portland Police Bureau stated. “At some point during this interaction, both less lethal and lethal force were deployed by the officers.”

Friday marked the third time in five days a riot has been declared in Portland, as unrest continues across the country.

