Another Marlin tests positive for COVID-19: report



FILE PHOTO: Jul 25, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of Citizens Bank Park during the seventh inning of a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

July 29, 2020

(Reuters) – Another member of the Miami Marlins has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of positive tests among players and coaches on the team since the weekend to 18, the Athletic reported on Wednesday.

The positive result was the only one discovered during the latest round of testing of the team, according to the report.

Major League Baseball this week postponed seven Marlins games in light of the team’s outbreak. [nL5N2EZ590]

The team chose to quarantine in Philadelphia, where it last played on Sunday, instead of flying back to Miami in light of the results.

Reuters has contacted the Marlins and the MLB for confirmation of the latest positive test.

Washington Nationals’ outfielder Juan Soto, who has missed all five of his reigning World Series champion team’s regular season games after testing positive on Opening Day, has been cleared to return, according to the USA Today.

According to MLB’s operations manual for the novel coronavirus-delayed season, team members who test positive must have two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart before they are allowed to return to team facilities.

The 21-year-old Soto still needs the sign-off from public-health officials in Washington before he can return, according to ESPN.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Toby Davis)