Annual physical shows President Trump ‘remains healthy’

UPDATED 6:35 AM PT — Thursday, June 4, 2020

White House physician Sean Conley reported results of President Trumps most recent physical exams. Based on examinations released Wednesday, the president gained one pound yet lowered his cholesterol over the past year and “remains healthy.”

The findings are based on examinations between November 2019 and April 2020. It concludes that upon review of symptoms and physical exam, there were no findings of significance or changes to report. The memo claimed the 73-year-old president’s cholesterol level slightly improved to 167 from 196 the year before.

It further noted that President Trump experienced no side effects from taking hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic against the novel coronavirus. Dr. Conley confirmed in the report that the president “took a two week course” of the drug along with a course of zinc and vitamin D.

President Trump’s physical results pic.twitter.com/CaclRGjIvh — Amanda Brilhante (@Amanda_Bril) June 3, 2020

After the president’s last full physical examination last February, Dr. Conley released a memo saying President Trump was in “in very good health overall” and should remain so “for the remainder of his presidency and beyond.”