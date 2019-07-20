Angels designate Harvey for assignment



Jul 18, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) pitches against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Jul 18, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) pitches against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

July 20, 2019

Los Angeles Angels right-handed starting pitcher Matt Harvey, who experienced a setback last month on his rehab for an upper back strain, was designated for assignment on Friday.

Harvey missed seven weeks because of the injury, then returned to make two starts over the past week. He beat the Seattle Mariners on July 13 with 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, but then he gave up six runs on seven hits and five walks in six innings in a 6-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday.

Harvey compiled a 3-5 record with a 7.09 ERA, 39 strikeouts and 29 walks in 12 starts over 59 2/3 innings in 12 starts for the Angels this season. He was signed to a one-year, $11 million contract in December after the Cincinnati Reds granted him free agency.

An All-Star in 2013 when he went 9-5 with a 2.27 ERA for the New York Mets, he finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting that season. Harvey has a 44-49 record with a 4.04 ERA in 145 games (140 starts) over seven major league seasons, primarily with the Mets (2012-17).

Last season with the Mets and Reds combined, Harvey went 7-9 with a 4.94 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 155 innings.

The Angels also optioned right-hander Jake Jewell to Triple-A Salt Lake, and they recalled right-hander Jaime Barria and first baseman Jared Walsh from Salt Lake.

–Field Level Media