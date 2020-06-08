Andy Ngo files lawsuit against Antifa group in Ore.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:27 AM PT — Monday, June 8, 2020

Journalist Andy Ngo filed a lawsuit against Antifa after he was brutally assaulted during a rally last year in Portland, Oregon. While speaking with The Daily Caller, he said he’s still dealing with health issues related to that attack.

Ngo filed a lawsuit against Rose City Antifa last week, which lists several claims such as assault and battery. Last year, he was seen on video being hit and harassed by a group of supposed Antifa members while trying to walk away.

Despite having evidence of that incident, no one has been held accountable.

“The Portland police…they seem to have the position that there isn’t really enough evidence for them to identify anybody because majority of them wear masks,” Ngo explained. “But if you watch some of the video that went viral that day…they were in masks, but not all of them were completely masked…you know, you identify one, you identify who their friends are, so there ways…it takes a lot of time.”

#Antifa group says abolishing police departments are not enough, rather the fight to destroy the state and capitalism must continue. pic.twitter.com/V6eVhdAAYj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 8, 2020

Ngo suffered a brain hemorrhage from that attack. He claims law enforcement did not do their job in taking action against the Antifa group.