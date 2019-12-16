Andrew Yang open to being Joe Biden’s vice president

OAN Newsroom

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced he is open to being Democrat rival Joe Biden’s vice president. In a recent interview, the 2020 hopeful revealed Biden is his closest ally among his opponents.

He also shared that Biden spoke to him about the threat of automation taking away American’s jobs, which is an issue Yang has put at the center of his campaign. The ‘Venture for America’ founder said their interaction made him excited because it showed Biden is “listening.”

The Democrat presidential candidate added that he would consider being a running mate on any of his opponents tickets.

“Certainly, I want to be the nominee myself, but if I’m part of the team, I’ll do my part for sure,” he stated. “If any of the candidates prevails and asks me to be their running mate, of course I would take a very long, hard look at it.””

Yang went on to say he would welcome all of his Democrat rivals in his administration, if he were to be named the nominee. This comes as recent polls show the 2020 contender near the bottom of the list.