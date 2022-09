OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:26 PM PT – Sunday, September 4, 2022

With the midterms approaching, many are noticing both President Biden and Vice President Harris taking a backseat when it comes to campaigning for incumbents and candidates seeking higher office.

One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with the Communication Director for Power The Future, Larry Behrens, to discuss the agenda.

