Analyzing Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, foreign policy approach

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:26 AM PT – Wednesday, April 28, 2021

There’s mixed reaction after Joe Biden announced his administration will be withdrawing all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by September 11. Some Republicans are criticizing the move, especially with regard to the September 11 date, which they say should remain a day of national reflection and mourning.

One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with Afghanistan war veteran and former nominee to be ambassador to Afghanistan, Will Ruger, about the issue further and Biden’s foreign policy approach.

PART 1

PART 2