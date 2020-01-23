Analysts: White House counsel Cipollone snubs Rep. Nadler, scores major win for Trump’s legal team

OAN Newsroom

January 23, 2020

President Trump’s legal team marked its first major victory in the ongoing impeachment trial in an effort to sway public sympathies in favor of the president.

During debate on the impeachment case in the Senate Wednesday, White House counsel Pat Cipollone fiercely criticized House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler for making false allegations against President Trump.

This comes after Nadler accused the president and his attorneys of lying to the Senate. However, Cipollone said Nadler has shown disrespect for the legislative body.

“We’ve been respectful of the Senate,” he stated. “Mr. Nadler came up here and made false allegations against our team, he made false allegations against all of you, he accused you of a cover up.”

Chief Justice John Roberts called on trial participants to avoid using inappropriate language or manner of speech. Analysts say Cipollone’s rebuttal of Nadler could further erode the case for impeachment.

Additionally, Cipollone called out Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for pushing false allegations regarding the Ukraine phone call. He pointed out how Schiff knowingly manufactured a fraudulent version of the call and read it to the American people. The White House counsel slammed the California Democrat for the ultimate lack of transparency.