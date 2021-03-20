Trending

Analysts predict incoming storm set to hit the south this week, predicted to bring another round of severe weather, high winds, rain

A tree is lays over a lawn in Clanton, Ala., the morning following a large outbreak of severe storms across the southeast, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Possible tornadoes knocked down trees, toppled power lines and damaged homes in multiple locations across the state of Alabama. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:30 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

A developing storm is expected to bring another round of severe weather to the south. On Saturday, forecasts predicted the system will touch down in parts of Oklahoma and Texas on Monday, which could bring potentially damaging winds.

The storm is set to track east and will threaten gulf states with rain and strong storms from Tuesday all through Wednesday. The National Weather Service is anticipating a cyclone formation off the coast of Florida, which could bring showers to the Carolinas and northern parts of the Sunshine State.

This came just a week after more than two dozen tornadoes hit southern states and put many southeast counties under tornado warnings.

