UPDATED 2:50 PM PT – Friday, August 19, 2022

Republicans and analysts are sounding the alarm over the Inflation Reduction Act, even after it was signed into law this week.

One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with the President of Paragon Health Institute and former special assistant to President Trump for Economic Policy, Brian Blase, about the matter.

