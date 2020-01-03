Analyst: Assassination of Soleimani is ‘very bold move’ by President Trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:05 AM PT — Friday, January 3, 2020

A U.K. analyst is calling the U.S. airstrike, which killed Iran’s top general, a “very bold move” by President Trump. While speaking in London Friday, Director General of the Royal U.S. Institute Karen von Hippel weighed in on the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. She said he has been a target for sometime now.

Von Hippel went on to say Soleimani has been responsible for the killings of many U.S. troops, and was the mastermind behind Iranian policy in the region. However, she added that it’s not clear if the president has “thought through all the consequences of this action.” The analyst said she believes President Trump “thinks tactically” and uses bold military maneuvers that former President Obama would never have used.

“Trump has felt that the U.S. troops in Iraq…are helping the U.S. strategically go after Iran to prevent Iran from taking over this region, and so that could be one unintended consequence of Trump’s move…their removal could jeopardize this,” Von Hippel explained. “He has had a target, a bull’s eye, on his head for some time now…it is a big deal because he is, you know, the senior most official that the U.S. have been after in Iran.”

Since the move, Iran has vowed vengeance on the U.S. This is sparking fears of all-out war, which other countries like the U.K. fear they could be dragged into. This comes as spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps condemned the attack Friday, saying the temporary joy of the Americans will soon turn into grief.

“We, at the IRGC, were saddened after we heard this news, but our will to take revenge from the criminal U.S. and occupying Zionists will become stronger,” stated Iranian spokesperson and General Ramezan Sharif.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also condemned the airstrike, and promised to retaliate for what he called a “heinous crime.”