Once a tail risk, now a real risk, Ukraine upends investors



FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian looks an electronic board showing the stock market indices of various countries outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian looks an electronic board showing the stock market indices of various countries outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

February 24, 2022

By Alun John, Samuel Shen and Dhara Ranasinghe

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/LONDON (Reuters) -What seemed like a tail risk event for world markets just a few weeks back became reality on Thursday as Russia’s attack on Ukraine generated a fresh wave of uncertainty and sent money managers scrabbling to assess the investment implications.

Oil prices broke above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, stocks were deep in the red and the rouble hit a record low after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation – labelled by Western governments as a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Amid the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two, a slide in government bond yields suggested central banks may be forced to exercise a dose of caution in proceeding with plans to hike interest rates.

“We have to put our hands up and say at this point it’s uncertain,” said Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management, adding that the fund was meeting to plan for what might unfold.

“My role is to protect people’s savings and for now, the way we are doing that is to prepare portfolios rather than predict what will happen,” he added.

Most investors agreed.

“In terms of asset allocation, the best thing to do is not do anything right now, and not over react until it’s clear what the final outcome will be,” said Francois Savary, CIO, at Geneva-based Prime Partners.

The knee-jerk market reaction was typical of that seen during past geopolitical flare ups.

Gold prices jumped to their highest in more than a year, safe-haven U.S. Treasury yields slid more than 10 basis points and stocks tanked. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index was on track to confirm a bear market, with a tumble at the open leaving it more than 20% below November’s record closing high.

With price pressures across major economies already at their highest in decades, the latest events add another layer of complexity and some investors dashed for inflation trades.

In addition to oil cracking $100 a barrel, wheat futures jumped to their highest since July 2012, soybean futures gained to a nine-year peak, and corn futures hit an eight-month high. [GRA/]

“Whether there will be a full-blown war or not, the simple strategy is to bet on a spike in inflation,” said Yuan Yuwei, a Chinese hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management.

“That means buying oil and agricultural products, and shorting consumer shares and U.S. growth stocks.”

Russia and Ukraine account for around 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of world corn supplies and 80% of world sunflower oil exports. Military engagement could impact crop movement and trigger a mass scramble by importers to replace supplies from the Black Sea region.

Meanwhile, some buyers of Russian oil have been unable to open letters of credit from Western banks to cover purchases, raising the prospect of energy supply disruptions, Reuters reported.

“This will scatter global investor confidence,” said Karen Jorritsma, head of equities at RBC Capital Markets in Sydney.

“You have world economies already going through the transition away from stimulus, now the question of what happens to global growth as a result of this.”

The next obvious move hinges on what further sanctions will follow preliminary ones already announced by the United States, the European Union, Britain and Japan. [L1N2UY0HW]

Shaun Wu, a Hong Kong based partner at law firm Paul Hastings, said the scope of those sanctions could be broadened, and could extend to not just non-government Russian companies but also parties in other countries trading with Russia.

OPPORTUNITY?

For some investors the sharp equity market falls offered a buying opportunity.

One portfolio manager at a U.S-based asset manager, who asked not to be named, reckoned Ukraine’s beaten down bonds were a bargain “unless Putin fully occupies Ukraine”.

Some Ukrainian sovereign bonds are trading below 40 cents in the dollar, distressed levels that imply a high risk of default.

Bid-ask spreads were at nearly 10 cents on many issues, indicating scarce liquidity, Tradeweb data showed. The premium demanded by investors to hold Ukrainian debt relative to U.S. Treasuries, soared to 15 percentage points – the widest since the country underwent a debt restructuring in 2015.

Russian assets also took a beating – the dollar-denominated RTS stock index crashed 40% to 489 points, its lowest since 2016, while yields on Russian sovereign bonds soared. But bargain hunters were not expected to rush in.

“Buying the dip may be the right response to geopolitics but it’s not necessarily true for the part of the world where the fire is actually burning.” Dirk Willer, head of global macro and asset allocation at Citi.

(Reporting by Alun John and Xie Yu in Hong Kong, Samuel Shen in Shanghai, Sujata Rao, Karin Strohecker and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Writing by Vidya Ranganathan and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Kirsten Donovan)