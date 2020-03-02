Amy Klobuchar ends bid for U.S. 2020 Democratic presidential nomination



U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at a North Carolina Democratic Party event in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at a North Carolina Democratic Party event in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

March 2, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrat Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsing rival Joe Biden, her campaign confirmed on Monday.

Klobuchar, whose campaign failed build momentum, will try to throw her support behind Biden in a bid to consolidate the moderate vote and stop liberal U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

The moderate Klobuchar’s withdrawal the day before Super Tuesday leaves five Democrats in the race for the party’s nod to run against Republican Donald Trump in November.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)