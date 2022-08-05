OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:45 AM PT – Friday, August 5, 2022

The London-based human rights group Amnesty International revealed the Ukraine government used prohibited tactics in its war with Russia.

In a report released Thursday, Amnesty claimed Ukrainian militants set up military bases in residential areas, hospitals and schools. The report also added, Ukraine fighters launched attacks from heavily-populated neighborhoods which, in turn, provoked retaliatory Russian strikes that may have led to civilian casualties.

⚡️ Ukrainian forces have put civilians in harm’s way by establishing bases and operating weapons systems in populated residential areas. — Amnesty International (@amnesty) August 4, 2022

The human rights group accused the Ukraine government of deliberately endangers civilians, which they said violates the laws of war. Amnesty’s findings supported previous statements from Russian diplomats.

Russian triathlete Dmitry Polyanskiy spoke at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine in the end of July. During his speech, he touched on how Ukrainian nationalists terrorized Russian citizens.

“The internet has been filled with video clips,” he started off saying. “I suggest that you look at these videos showing the reactions of real people. Their tears of joy when they were at last able to leave their shelters and no longer need to fear Ukrainian nationalists.”

Russian diplomats suggested that the Ukraine government is continuing to lose control on the ground, which is resulting its forces retreating.