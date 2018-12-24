‘Normalizing’ rates immediate challenge: new Israeli central bank chief Yaron



Amir Yaron speaks during a ceremony whereby he is sworn in as Bank of Israel governor by Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, in Jerusalem December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen Amir Yaron speaks during a ceremony whereby he is sworn in as Bank of Israel governor by Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, in Jerusalem December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

December 24, 2018

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – U.S. finance professor Amir Yaron took over as governor of the Bank of Israel on Monday, saying the immediate challenge for the central bank is the “normalization” of monetary policy.

Israeli-born Yaron, who has lived in the United States for two decades, replaces Karnit Flug, whose five-year term ended last month. Deputy Governor Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg has been acting central bank chief since mid-November.

At the last meeting in late November, policymakers raised the benchmark interest rate <ILINR=ECI> to 0.25 percent from 0.1 percent, where the rate had stood since early 2015.

“I view the interest rate as the main and most effective tool for directing monetary policy,” Yaron said moments after he was sworn in.

He noted that other important challenges include economic growth, productivity and fiscal policy.

“The Israeli economy and financial system are resilient and stable, but the markets volatility and declines in recent months, the possible end of the current business cycle, and the negative developments in world trade emphasize the importance of responsible fiscal conduct,” Yaron said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen; Editing by Catherine Evans)