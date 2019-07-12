American scientist murdered, Greek police claim cause of death was by asphyxiation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:28 AM PT – Friday, July 12, 2019

According to local authorities, an American scientist whose body was found in an abandoned WWII bunker in Greece died of asphyxiation. Molecular biologist Suzanne Eaton was visiting the Greek island of Crete for a conference when she vanished last week.

A corner in Greece has announced Eaton died as a result of a criminal act since the scientist was apparently suffocated. Eaton was a black belt in Taekwondo, and the coroner said he thinks more than one person may have been involved in the crime.

Investigators, volunteers and family members spent days scouring rugged terrain in extreme heat for any sign of the 59-year-old., who was last seen playing piano at the hotel where she was attending a conference. Her family believes she went for a run later that day, and 24-hours later when they had not heard from her they contacted authorities. The mother of two was an award winning biologist.

The mother of two was an award winning biologist. She was living in Germany where she worked for the world renowned research organization Max Planck Institute.

“She really was an incredibly exceptional scientist and human being, who was so well loved by so many people,” said Rebecca Heald, a friend of Suzanne Eaton. “The legacy of her scientific achievements will live on and continue to inspire young scientists, and also the legacy of her as a person will continue with her family.”

Local media reported Eaton’s body, bruised and covered in burlap, was located about 200 feet from the entrance to the bunker. There are currently no suspects and homicide detectives from Athens are now helping with the investigation.