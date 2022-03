FILE PHOTO: Credit card is seen in front of displayed American Express logo in this illustration taken, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Credit card is seen in front of displayed American Express logo in this illustration taken, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 6, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American Express Co said on Sunday it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, following a similar move the previous day by fellow U.S. payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chris Reese)