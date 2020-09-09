American Eagle posts smaller-than-expected loss as loungewear demand surges



FILE PHOTO: An Omani man passes in front of an American fashion brand, American Eagle Outfitters in City Center Mall in Muscat, Oman, February 11, 2019. Picture taken February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed FILE PHOTO: An Omani man passes in front of an American fashion brand, American Eagle Outfitters in City Center Mall in Muscat, Oman, February 11, 2019. Picture taken February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

September 9, 2020

(Reuters) – American Eagle Outfitters Inc <AEO.N> reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as people working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic shopped online for comfortable athleisure and lounge apparel from its Aerie label.

The company debuted a new Aerie activewear line in July featuring soft athletic apparel, helping online sales more than double in the second quarter at the brand.

Total revenue fell 15% to $883.5 million in the three months ended Aug. 1, but beat expectations of $847.8 million.

Net loss attributable to the company was $13.8 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a profit of $64.98 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a loss of 3 cents per share, smaller than analysts’ average estimate of a loss of 16 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company recorded $14.6 million in impairment, restructuring and COVID-19 related charges in the latest quarter.

