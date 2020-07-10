American Airlines threatens to cancel some orders for Boeing 737 MAX jets: WSJ



FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

(Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O> has threatened to cancel some of its orders for Boeing Co’s <BA.N> grounded 737 MAX jets, amid the coronavirus crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

American Airlines has struggled to secure financing for 17 jets it had expected Boeing to deliver this year, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/2ZUtQed)

The company declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)