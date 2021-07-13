American Airlines sees adjusted net loss of up to $1.2 billion in second quarter



FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

July 13, 2021

(Reuters) – American Airlines said on Tuesday it expects to report a second-quarter net loss of between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, excluding net special items.

The U.S. airline expects to end the second quarter with about $21.3 billion in total available liquidity. (https://bit.ly/3wD1gfR)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)